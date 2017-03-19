West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho will return to training on Monday, according to club head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke.

The 27-year-old has been out for four months after having surgery on a back injury and also suffered a hamstring problem in the draw with Manchester United last November, his most recent appearance.

Stijn Vandenbroucke, West Ham's head of medical and sports science, set a firm date for the striker's return which means he could be fit to feature in the London derby against Arsenal on April 5.

"We have Diafra Sakho who is getting stronger and stronger and he will start training with the PL2 squad next week," Vandenbroucke told the official Hammers website on Sunday.

"We work closely with Academy Director Terry Westley to ensure we can introduce returning players to controlled sessions, and Diaf will train with the PL2 squad for two weeks before he returns to training with the first team."

Sakho joined West Ham from Metz for £3.5m back in 2014, but his spell in East London has been curtailed by injuries.