Bastian Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Manchester United

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger admits that he feels "sad to leave" Manchester United after sealing a move to MLS side Chicago Fire.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 09:18 UK

Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted that he feels "sad to leave" Manchester United as he prepares to embark on a "new chapter" at MLS club Chicago Fire.

It was clear from the start of the season that the 32-year-old German World Cup winner would not have a future under manager Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder made just four appearances, none of which were in the Premier League, and at one point he was ordered to train with the development side.

This morning, Chicago Fire announced that Schweinsteiger has agreed a deal, thought to be one year in length and worth £70,000 a week.

Now, United have confirmed the news, stating that it will be officially completed once the midfielder has undergone a medical and a visa has been approved.

"I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United, but I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire," Schweinsteiger told the club's official website.

"I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans – whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester.

"I was delighted to be part of the squad that won the FA Cup for them last season and will always remember their energy and their passion. Now is the right time for me to start a new chapter in Chicago and I am looking forward to it."

The midfielder also uploaded a video onto his official Twitter page thanking the staff, his teammates and the supporters.

Schweinsteiger, who spent 13 years playing for Bayern Munich, joined United in 2015 when Louis van Gaal was manager.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS move
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 