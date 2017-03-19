Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough due to a hamstring injury.

The world's most expensive player limped off in the opening minutes of the second half during his side's 1-0 Europa League victory over Rostov on Thursday night having pulled up while chasing the ball.

The full extent of the injury has not yet been revealed but Pogba will play no part in Sunday's match with managerless Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

The France international joins suspended duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera on the sidelines, while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger are all doubts.

Captain Wayne Rooney has missed the last two games with a knee injury sustained in training, but could be available to return this weekend.

There is also a question mark over the fitness of Daley Blind, who was forced off against Rostov after suffering a knock to the head.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.