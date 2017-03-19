Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough due to a hamstring injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

The world's most expensive player limped off in the opening minutes of the second half during his side's 1-0 Europa League victory over Rostov on Thursday night having pulled up while chasing the ball.

The full extent of the injury has not yet been revealed but Pogba will play no part in Sunday's match with managerless Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

The France international joins suspended duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera on the sidelines, while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger are all doubts.

Captain Wayne Rooney has missed the last two games with a knee injury sustained in training, but could be available to return this weekend.

There is also a question mark over the fitness of Daley Blind, who was forced off against Rostov after suffering a knock to the head.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'We will probably lose to Boro'
>
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney, Daley Blind, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Rostov (Man Utd win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clash
Mourinho wants PL to help clubs in European cupsMan United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersKeane "sick to death" of MourinhoMourinho "disappointed" by Man City exitMourinho: 'We will probably lose to Boro'
Juan Mata "happy" with Man Utd victoryEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersResult: Man Utd edge into EL quarter-finalsMourinho would not have sold United trioPogba suffers suspected pulled hamstring
> Manchester United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clash
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough confirm departure of head coach Aitor Karanka
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Steve Agnew: Aitor Karanka exit "difficult and emotional"
Gibson: 'Karanka sacrificed himself'Mourinho: 'We will probably lose to Boro'Boro chairman 'wants Hiddink as new boss'Pearson favourite to replace KarankaBoro legend urges Downing to break silence
Karanka 'could lose job over international break'Report: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'Karanka wants "18 fighters" in his squadResult: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finalsTeam News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clash
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 