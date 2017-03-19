Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and Manchester United at the Riverside Stadium.

The Red Devils have struggled for momentum in the top flight in recent weeks, dropping points in four of their last six outings to remain outside the top four.

Three points today will get them right back on track, however, while at the same time bringing up their landmark 600th win in the Premier League, but managerless Boro are also in desperate need of the victory after recently dropping into the relegation zone.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the North-East with our extensive updates below.

