Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and Manchester United at the Riverside Stadium.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and Manchester United at the Riverside Stadium.

The Red Devils have struggled for momentum in the top flight in recent weeks, dropping points in four of their last six outings to remain outside the top four.

Three points today will get them right back on track, however, while at the same time bringing up their landmark 600th win in the Premier League, but managerless Boro are also in desperate need of the victory after recently dropping into the relegation zone.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the North-East with our extensive updates below.


11.12amIn terms of the hosts, stand-in boss Steve Agnew has tweaked the starting lineup slightly by bringing in Stewart Downing, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo. There is also a return in goal for former Man United stopper Victor Valdes, who sat outlast weekend's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City. Brad Guzan, Adama Traore, Cristhian Stuani and Rudy Gestede have all been benched by Agnew, as he looks to kick off his tenure with three valuable points this afternoon.

11.10amDaley Blind was doubtful for today's match due to a head injury picked up in the win over Rostov, and he is clearly still not over that as he misses out on the squad entirely this afternoon. Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are back in the matchday squad following their recent layoffs, but skipper Wayne Rooney is still nowhere to be seen. Multiple changes for the visiting side this afternoon, then, with Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata supplying the ammunition for Rashford up top in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

11.08amUnited are also without record signing Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera in the engine room - two big absentees, who will be replaced by Carrick and Fellaini in the engine room. There is a 200th Premier League start for arguably the Red Devils' most consistent player this season, makeshift wing-back Antonio Valencia, while on the other flank Ashley Young will look to combine attack with defence in a five-man backline.

11.06amStarting with a look at the visiting side, boss Jose Mourinho has made seven changes to his starting lineup. David de Gea, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all come back into the side, with United making the most of squad rotation during this hectic period of fixtures. The big-name absentee this afternoon is star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who sits out the second domestic game of this three-match ban, meaning a chance for Rashford to impress through the middle.

11.04amTEAM NEWS!

MIDDLESBROUGH XI: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Lingard, Rashford


11.02amDefeat for Arsenal yesterday has opened up the door for United to finally break into the top five, while rivals Manchester City also face off against Liverpool later today so something has to give there. This could be a pivotal weekend for the Red Devils, then, but only if they can pick up victory in the North-East in this lunchtime kickoff to build some momentum. Boro, on the other hand, will simply be looking for an improved performance to stop their alarming slide, which has seen them drop down to 19th place.

11.00amHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and Manchester United at the Riverside Stadium. The Red Devils have struggled for momentum in the top flight in recent weeks, dropping points in four of their last six outings to remain outside of the top four, while Boro - currently without a manager - dropped into the relegation zone a fortnight ago.

