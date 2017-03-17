Report: Harry Redknapp holding out for Middlesbrough job

QPR manager Harry Redknapp on the touchline during his team's match against Burnley on October 26, 2013
Experienced Premier League manager Harry Redknapp wants to succeed Aitor Karanka as Middlesbrough boss, according to a report.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers boss Harry Redknapp has reportedly targeted a return to Premier League management with Middlesbrough.

The 70-year-old, who also has top-flight experience with Southampton, Portsmouth and West Ham United, is among the leading contenders to take over from Aitor Karanka at the Riverside Stadium.

Karanka was dismissed on Thursday afternoon following a poor run of form, culminating in defeat to Manchester City last weekend to end the Smoggies' hopes of FA Cup success at the quarter-final stage.

According to the Daily Mail, Redknapp will turn down the advances of the Ghana national team and instead hold out for the Boro job, two years after his last stint in English football with QPR.

Redknapp's long-serving right-hand man Joe Jordan has been brought on board to assist Steve Agnew in his caretaker duties, and owner Steve Gibson could stick with the duo until making a permanent appointment in the summer.

Middlesbrough, without a league win since before Christmas, are currently 19th in the table and three points from safety.

