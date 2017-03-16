Premier League club Middlesbrough announce the sacking of manager Aitor Karanka, with Steve Agnew taking over first-team affairs with immediate effect.

The struggling Teessiders, who are yet to win in the league this calendar year, confirmed his departure on Thursday, just 72 hours before they face Manchester United.

A statement on the Boro website read: "The club would like to thank Aitor for all his hard work over the past three-and-a-half years and for the success we've had during that time. We wish him all the best for the future."

Karanka added : "I'd like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with. I'd also like to thank the fans for their support. This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future."

