Harry Redknapp emerges as a surprise contender to replace Avram Grant as Ghana coach.

Harry Redknapp has allegedly emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial job with the Ghana national team.

The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur boss has applied for the post and made the final shortlist to succeed Avram Grant, according to The Sun.

Redknapp is reportedly in contention for the position alongside former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli, Frenchman Patrice Carteron and Ghanaian duo James Appiah and Karim Abdul Razak.

Ravanelli, who was a fan-favourite at Boro in the mid-1990s, has prior coaching experience in charge of the Juventus youth team and French side Ajaccio.

Redknapp has dabbled in international management on the world stage, having served as boss of the Jordan national team for two games last year.

Grant stepped down from his position with Ghana after they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the semi-final stage by Cameroon, going on to lose to Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.