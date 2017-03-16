Harry Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana national team job'

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp emerges as a surprise contender to replace Avram Grant as Ghana coach.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Harry Redknapp has allegedly emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial job with the Ghana national team.

The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur boss has applied for the post and made the final shortlist to succeed Avram Grant, according to The Sun.

Redknapp is reportedly in contention for the position alongside former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli, Frenchman Patrice Carteron and Ghanaian duo James Appiah and Karim Abdul Razak.

Ravanelli, who was a fan-favourite at Boro in the mid-1990s, has prior coaching experience in charge of the Juventus youth team and French side Ajaccio.

Redknapp has dabbled in international management on the world stage, having served as boss of the Jordan national team for two games last year.

Grant stepped down from his position with Ghana after they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the semi-final stage by Cameroon, going on to lose to Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham stay?
 Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
James Ward-Prowse: 'Southampton aiming for momentum against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003
Marcel Desailly tipped to land Ghana job
 Avram Grant attends the Ladies' Singles third round matcj between Serena Williams of the United States of America and Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June
Avram Grant steps down as Ghana boss
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
West Ham United 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'
 West Ham United defender Winston Reid in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016
Report: Winston Reid given pay rise at West Ham United
