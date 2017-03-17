Jose Mourinho: 'I know names of players who got Aitor Karanka sacked'

Jose Mourinho suggests that player power was behind the sacking of Middlesbrough's sacking of Aitor Karanka, who he believes deserved to remain in charge for longer.
Friday, March 17, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joked that close friend Aitor Karanka "deserved to be sacked" by Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard was given the shove on Thursday following weeks of speculation, having seen the Smoggies go nearly three months since their last Premier League win.

Karanka's sacking came five days after he hit out at the lack of fight shown by Patrick Bamford and Stewart Downing, the latter of whom he is reported to have had a training ground bust-up with.

Asked if player power had a part in the sacking of Karanka, who he worked alongside at Real Madrid, Mourinho told reporters: "In this case, I know the names.

"In the first year he arrived, the team was going into League One and he saved the team. In the second year, he took the team to Wembley, to play the playoff final. In the third year, he had direct promotion. So I think in the fourth year, he deserved to be sacked."

Karanka, who improved Boro's position year-on-year since taking over in 2013, leaves the club 19th in the Premier League and three points from safety.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
