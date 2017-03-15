Bernie Slaven questions Aitor Karanka's reasoning behind overlooking Stewart Downing for inclusion, claiming that Boro's current predicament will hurt the midfielder.

Middlesbrough legend Bernie Slaven has urged Stewart Downing to break his silence and reveal all regarding his supposed bust-up with manager Aitor Karanka.

The 32-year-old's future at the Riverside Stadium is said to be in doubt following a reported falling out with his boss after being left out of the side to face Manchester City last weekend.

Karanka hinted that the ex-England international was omitted because he 'lacked the fight' required, but Slaven has questioned exactly why Downing has been overlooked for inclusion in the struggling side.

"If I was Stewart Downing I would be coming out and giving my side of the story about the Karanka bust-up," he told The Gazette. "You've got the world at your feet these days with social media, and I wouldn't be able to stay silent if I was him.

"He has basically called his character into question and sullied it by accusing him of a lack of effort and application. This is a local lad who is a Boro fan – just like his parents, friends and family – who we are talking about.

"Out of all of the players in the dressing room, the club's current predicament will be hurting him and Ben Gibson the most because they are Boro through-and-through."

Downing has featured 23 times for Boro, who are winless in the Premier League since before Christmas.