Middlesbrough and Manchester City have made numerous changes to their respective starting line-ups ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka, whose side lost 2-0 at Stoke City in the Premier League last week, has opted for four alterations.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan makes his third FA Cup appearance of the season with Victor Valdes dropping to the bench, while Cristhian Stuani is preferred to Gaston Ramirez.

George Friend and Daniel Ayala are also absent as Antonio Barragan and Bernardo Espinosa are brought into the team in their place.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has decided to make five changes from the goalless draw with Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Claudio Bravo replaces Willy Caballero between the sticks, while Pablo Zabaleta, John Stones, David Silva and Raheem Sterling all start.

Bacary Sagna, Aleksandr Kolarov, Fernandinho and Jesus Navas are the players who miss out.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Stuani, Traore, Gestede

Subs: Valdes, Husband, Fry, Forshaw, Fischer, Ramirez, Negredo

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho

