Mar 11, 2017 at 12.15pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-1
Man CityManchester City

Barragan (17'), Leadbitter (45'), Traore (45')
HT
Silva (3')

Team News: Middlesbrough, Manchester City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clash

Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo fends off the challenge of compatriot and former teammate David Silva during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough and Manchester City make four and five changes respectively ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Middlesbrough and Manchester City have made numerous changes to their respective starting line-ups ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka, whose side lost 2-0 at Stoke City in the Premier League last week, has opted for four alterations.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan makes his third FA Cup appearance of the season with Victor Valdes dropping to the bench, while Cristhian Stuani is preferred to Gaston Ramirez.

George Friend and Daniel Ayala are also absent as Antonio Barragan and Bernardo Espinosa are brought into the team in their place.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has decided to make five changes from the goalless draw with Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Claudio Bravo replaces Willy Caballero between the sticks, while Pablo Zabaleta, John Stones, David Silva and Raheem Sterling all start.

Bacary Sagna, Aleksandr Kolarov, Fernandinho and Jesus Navas are the players who miss out.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Stuani, Traore, Gestede
Subs: Valdes, Husband, Fry, Forshaw, Fischer, Ramirez, Negredo

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho

Follow all the action from Teesside with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
