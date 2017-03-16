Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson is reportedly mulling over an approach for Dutch coach Guus Hiddink.

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has allegedly identified Guus Hiddink as his top choice to succeed ousted manager Aitor Karanka.

The businessman is mulling over whether to approach the Dutchman or leave caretaker boss Steve Agnew in charge until the end of the season, reports The Telegraph.

The report goes on to say that Hiddink, who is believed to have held talks with Leicester City following Claudio Ranieri's dismissal, would potentially be interested in the Boro job.

Karanka was dismissed by the club after they slipped into the bottom three of the Premier League and crashed out of the FA Cup, amid reports of tensions between the Spaniard and his players.

Other names linked with the Boro job include Ranieri and the Italian's Leicester predecessor Nigel Pearson.