Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew has described Aitor Karanka's sacking earlier this week as "difficult and emotional".

The Spaniard's three-and-a-half year tenure at the Riverside came to an end on Thursday with the club 19th in the Premier League, three points from safety.

Agnew was immediately installed as interim manager and begins the tough task of ending a 10-game winless run on Sunday with a visit from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

"I have to be honest, it was a really difficult and emotional day," Agnew told reporters in his first press conference this afternoon.

"Aitor Karanka put in incredible work over the last three-and-a-half years. I really enjoyed his work and his company during my two-and-a-half years working with him. But today the players have trained well and we look forward to the weekend.

"I've been in coaching a long time now and I'm very confident in what I can do. It's a massive opportunity. It's not ideal the circumstances, but it's something I've always wanted to do, and I owe a lot to Middlesbrough."

Guus Hiddink has emerged as one of the frontrunners to take on the job on a permanent basis.