Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson: 'Aitor Karanka sacrificed himself'

Manager of Middlesbrough Aitor Karanka looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson believes that Aitor Karanka "sacrificed himself" and claims that the "tired" Spaniard will be "relieved" to have lost his job.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has claimed that former manager Aitor Karanka "sacrificed himself" and believes that the "tired" Spaniard will be "relieved" to have lost his job.

Karanka left his head coach role at the Riverside Stadium on Thursday with his side second-bottom of the Premier League with 10 games to go, with reports suggesting that he was sacked.

Gibson, however, told The Times: "I've had a lot of discussions with Aitor since the weekend. We agreed that a different approach is required.

"Aitor is tired, he has worked so hard for our football club over the last three and half years and the tension surrounding the end of last season would have taken its toll on anyone. Then we had a very busy summer.

"He was working his socks off trying to bring players in and he hasn't really had a break since the minute he walked through the door. What we concluded - he and I - was that he perhaps wasn't the guy at this point in time to deliver that change.

"I know people are cynical when you say that a decision was mutual, but he wasn't sacked. He sacrificed himself. He's in a good frame of mind. I think he's relieved. He has been enormous for our club. He has progressed us and he will have learned an enormous amount from this experience."

Up next for Boro is a Premier League fixture at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Big bugger Guus Hiddink watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Chelsea on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Boro chairman 'wants Hiddink as new boss'
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Steve Gibson, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough confirm departure of head coach Aitor Karanka
 Manager of Middlesbrough Aitor Karanka looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 7, 2013
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson: 'Aitor Karanka sacrificed himself'
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United will probably lose to Middlesbrough'
Boro chairman 'wants Hiddink as new boss'Pearson favourite to replace KarankaBoro legend urges Downing to break silenceKaranka 'could lose job over international break'Report: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'
Karanka wants "18 fighters" in his squadResult: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finalsTeam News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happenedKaranka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 