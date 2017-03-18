Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli admits that he wants to replace Aitor Karanka at the Riverside Stadium.

Earlier this week, the North-East outfit made the decision to end Karanka's 171-match reign with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

His assistant Steve Agnew has been placed in caretaker charge, but Ravanelli has revealed that he wants to be considered for the vacant position at a club where he became a cult hero during the 1996-97 season.

The Italian told The Sun: "I'm so sorry Karanka was sacked. Last season he made an incredible work and probably this year he had some problems.

"Of course I would like to become the new manager. It's my main goal and my dream to come back."

Ravanelli's only previous spell as a manager came at French club Ajaccio, but he only claimed one win and four draws in 13 matches.