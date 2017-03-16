Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is withdrawn during their meeting with Rostov due to a suspected hamstring strain.

Manchester United have been hit by an injury blow as midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a suspected pulled hamstring in their Europa League clash with Rostov.

The France international was withdrawn early in the second period of the last-16 fixture after indicating to the bench that he was unfit to continue.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho replaced Pogba with Marouane Fellaini with the scoreline tied at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate, giving United a slender advantage on the away goals rule.

Pogba joined United for a world-record £89m from Juventus last summer.

