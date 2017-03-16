Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
RostovRostov
Mata (70')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Bukharov (87')

Manchester United's Paul Pogba suffers suspected pulled hamstring

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is withdrawn during their meeting with Rostov due to a suspected hamstring strain.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 21:24 UK

Manchester United have been hit by an injury blow as midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a suspected pulled hamstring in their Europa League clash with Rostov.

The France international was withdrawn early in the second period of the last-16 fixture after indicating to the bench that he was unfit to continue.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho replaced Pogba with Marouane Fellaini with the scoreline tied at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate, giving United a slender advantage on the away goals rule.

Pogba joined United for a world-record £89m from Juventus last summer.

Follow the action from the Red Devil's meeting with Rostov via Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
