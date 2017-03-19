Jose Mourinho is hoping to stay at Manchester United for "a minimum three years", as long as he is wanted, in order to provide stability to the club.

The Portuguese coach, who succeeded Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford last summer, has already won the EFL Cup with the Red Devils, and is hoping to lead the club to Champions League qualification.

Mourinho told Portuguese TV channel SIC: "A minimum of three years, I think I will be here, I think the club understood the necessity to give stability to all levels.

"I believe if we do that, even without a massive success, which is harder in football, even more so in England, but with some type of success, I see myself staying here if they want me to stay.

"If they want me to stay I will stay, but like I say, we both need to be happy. I'm not a type of person to be at a club for 10, 15 years, without real success.

"I need to have true success, my life is like that, I need that pride and happiness. In all honesty, I would like things to go well and be here many years."

Ahead of their Sunday lunchtime game against Middlesbrough, Man United sit seventh in the Premier League table, six points off fourth.