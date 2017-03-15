Marouane Fellaini: 'Manchester United will do everything for Champions League'

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists that the club will do everything in their power to gain qualification for next season's Champions League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has insisted that his side will do everything that they can to ensure the club is represented in the Champions League next season.

United face Rostov in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday knowing that winning the tournament could prove the most likely way of gaining Champions League qualification next term.

"Monday was a hard game for us at Chelsea [in the FA Cup quarter-finals] - 10 players for one hour. It was difficult to win the game. But we lost, now we look forward. It is important we win the game [against Rostov]," Fellaini told reporters.

"It was a long trip [back from London] but we are professional. We know how to recover. We trained a little bit yesterday, a nice recovery. We will be ready.

"All the players, staff and supporters want to be in the Champions League next season so we will do everything to be there. We have the squad and the players, we are confident. Everyone will see that against Rostov. We are confident."

Jose Mourinho's side are without both Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial for the game against their Russian opponents.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
