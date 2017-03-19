Southampton , meanwhile, are in action for the first time in more than two weeks and would move into ninth if they can become the first visiting team to win at White Hart Lane this season.

The hosts come into this match looking to close the gap to leaders Chelsea back down to 10 points with what would be a club-record 10th consecutive Premier League win at home.

57 min SAVE! Southampton are certainly looking more dangerous in this second half, though. Long forces a save from Lloris at his near post here which the Spurs captain needs two goes to collect.

55 min Tottenham have responded really well to that setback, which gave Southampton an initial burst of belief. The hosts have since just knocked the ball amongst themselves calmly and quickly regained control of the contest.

53 min CHANCE! Almost an immediately response from Spurs as Son picks up the ball in a bit of space inside the area, but he is a bit slow to get it under control and Stephens is able to get a crucial foot in.

52 min Now then! Perhaps this game is not quite dead and buried just yet! Southampton need a defensive error to help them, but Ward-Prowse celebrates his England call-up with a goal to drag his side back into the game. Alderweireld fails to cut out a cross from the left flank, allowing it to go all the way through to Ward-Prowse, who takes a touch before tucking his finish past Lloris.

52 min GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (James Ward-Prowse)

49 min SHOT! Eriksen looks to give Spurs a perfect start to the second half and he tries his luck with a curling effort from range, but he fires it high and wide of the target.

48 min It will be interesting to see how Southampton approach this second half as they certainly need to show more than they did in that opening 45 minutes. Long running in behind the high Tottenham line may be their best bet.

46 min KICKOFF: Spurs get us back underway for this second half!

3.20pm Fraser Forster has been responsible for things not being worse as far as Tottenham are concerned, making fine saves to deny Son and Alderweireld in that first half too. Southampton, meanwhile, have threatened through Gabbiadini - who later went off injured - while Romeu and Cedric have come close too. The Saints felt that they should have had a penalty right at the end of the half when Davies caught Tadic in the area, but the referee waved it away.

3.18pm Dele Alli got the second from the penalty spot to extend his scoring streak to four consecutive games, and the England man won the penalty himself having nipped in to beat Davis to the ball. The Southampton midfielder caught Alli just inside the area, and Andre Marriner was quick to point to the spot. Alli stepped up and, while the spot kick wasn't the best, he sent Forster the wrong way to double his side's advantage.

3.16pm The opening goal arrived after just 14 minutes, and it was a classy finish from Eriksen too as he stroked the ball into the bottom corner from outside the area. It all opened up from the Dane, but he didn't try to blast it, instead simply passing it beyond Forster to break the deadlock in style.

3.14pm Controversial end to the first half, then, but it is a half that has been dominated by Tottenham for the most part and they deservedly lead 2-0 at the break. They have shrugged off concerns over how they will hope without Harry Kane and are in control of this contest now. It is hard to see them throwing this lead away in the coming 45 minutes.

45+3 min HALF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Southampton

45+2 min SAVE! Well, the free kick itself is horrendous as Ward-Prowse doesn't swing it into the middle and instead tries to lay it off to the edge of the box. No-one is expecting it apart from Dembele, though, and he is quick to pounce on the ball. Southampton still keep hold of it, though, and Cedric tests Lloris with a swerving long-range effort before Tadic goes down in the area. There aren't many claims for a penalty from the visitors, but the replay showed that they probably should have got one as Davies got none of the ball and a lot of Tadic when attempting a clearance.

45+1 min Perhaps one final chance for Southampton to give themselves a boost before the break as Redmond wins a free kick in a dangerous position on the left flank...

45 min There will be a minimum of three minutes added time at the end of this first half.

43 min It is hard to see any way back into this one for Southampton as we approach half time. Spurs have been on top pretty much from the first whistle and certainly don't look like conceding twice today.

41 min This is so close to being one of the best assists of the season. Eriksen looks to have very little on just outside the box, but he manages to squeeze a pass into the area that Son is a yard short of connecting with. The Dane is such a clever player.

40 min Dembele and Long have a talking-to from the referee following a clash off the ball, with Dembele seemingly leading with his arm when competing for an aerial ball and Long taking exception to that. It is all calmed down without the need for the referee to go to his pocket, though.

39 min YELLOW CARD! Kyle Walker is the latest name in the book for a foul on Bertrand after a errant touch had seen the Spurs full-back lose the ball.

37 min So, the question was who would step up in Kane's absence? Well, so far it is Eriksen and Alli. There are goals throughout this Tottenham side and they seem better equipped to cope with their top-scorer's absence now than they were earlier in the campaign.

35 min SOUTHAMPTON SUB: And in the wake of that goal, on comes Shane Long in place of the injured Gabbiadini.

33 min Spurs have a second, and it is a long way back for Southampton now after a horror few minutes. Alli is the man who wins the penalty, getting to the ball just before Davis, who brings his man to ground. The referee points to the spot, and Alli gets up to stroke home from 12 yards. It wasn't the best penalty, and if Forster had gone the right way then it would have been a fairly simple save, but the keeper guessed wrong.

33 min GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Southampton (Dele Alli, penalty)

32 min PENALTY TO SOUTHAMPTON!

31 min Big blow for Southampton as Gabbiadini is forced off with a groin injury which he sustained when going for goal a few moments ago. The visitors are playing with 10 right now, but Shane Long's introduction is imminent.

29 min Tadic's blushes are spared by the linesman here, but who will spare the linesman's blushes? A long raking ball finds Redmond at the back post, and he is able to knock it back to Tadic, who blazes over from a glorious position when he really should have scored. The linesman rules that the ball went out of play before Redmond turned it back, but the replay shows that it is the wrong decision.

28 min CLOSE! Almost an equaliser for Gabbiadini, who is looking to keep up his 100% record of scoring for the Saints. This one is not far away at all as he exchanges passes with Redmond before stroking a powerful finish just past the post that ripples the side-netting on its way behind.

26 min YELLOW CARD! Redmond is the second player to be booked today for pulling back Wanyama.

24 min CHANCE! Sensational save from Forster to keep the deficit at just one! Eriksen turns provider this time with an inswinging corner that is met by Alderweireld, who plants a firm downward header towards goal. You are waiting for the net to bulge, but Forster claws it away with the same big left hand that denied Son in the opening minutes.

23 min More bright attacking play from Spurs as Alderweireld fires a brilliant long pass forward for Alli, who beats Stephens in the air to knock the ball down for Eriksen. The Dane goes for goal again, but this time his effort is blocked.

21 min Southampton are almost in behind through sheer route one football as Forster hoofs the ball right up the centre of the pitch. Suddenly Redmond finds himself through on goal, but he can't get to the bounce of the ball which allows Dier the chance to get back and make an important challenge.

19 min This had the potential to be a tricky game for Spurs, but they have started really well and seem in control of this one already. They are just so formidable here at White Hart Lane.

17 min SHOT! Almost a spectacular response for Southampton! The ball drops to Romeu around 25 yards from goal and he fires a first-time half-volley towards the far corner which fizzes a couple of yards wide.

15 min SAVE! Spurs look for a quickfire double as the ball arrives to Alli inside the box, but he doesn't catch his shot on the turn and it is easy for Forster to gather.

14 min Spurs have the breakthrough, and Eriksen makes it look oh so easy to reach double figures for the season. Dembele gives the ball to the Dane, who cuts inside before just passing his finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Forster had no chance, the finish was just too precise.

14 min GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Southampton (Christian Eriksen)

13 min Bright play from Walker as he bursts past his man down the right before playing a low ball into the box that Yoshida needs to put behind for a corner. That is played short before eventually arriving in the box, but Son can't win his header.

12 min Moments before that Dier foul Dembele really imposed himself on Romeu in midfield. First he beat the Southampton man with some silky skills before then just shrugging him off to keep possession when it looked like he may have lost it. The Belgian is just so hard to dispossess.

11 min YELLOW CARD! The first card of the game is shown to Dier, and he can't have many complaints for a crunching and late challenge on Redmond.

9 min Spurs have a chance to get in behind the defence at the other end as they play the ball out from the back well before the ball finds Davies. Eriksen is making the run through the middle, but Davies puts too much on his through-ball and it goes all the way to the keeper.

8 min Southampton threaten for the first time as Tadic clips a clever pass over the top which looks to have released Gabbiadini through on goal, but the linesman's flag is raised.

7 min Awkward moment for Lloris as Vertonghen sends a difficult pass back to his keeper, and the skipper came only put the ball straight out of play when trying to move it on.

5 min Southampton will want to get through the early stages of this game without conceding as a number one priority. They haven't had much football lately so may be a little rusty, while Tottenham will be looking to make a quick start - something they very nearly did through Son there.

3 min CHANCE! Big chance for Tottenham to make a perfect start to this match! It is a stunning defence-splitting pass from Eriksen that sends Son through on goal, but Forster spreads that huge frame of his and manages to turn it behind. I'm not sure how much the keeper knew about it, but he just made himself big and that was enough. Glorious chance for Son to make people forget about Kane in the opening minutes, though.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go! Southampton get us underway at White Hart Lane!

2.13pm Right, the players are out and we're almost ready to go here at White Hart Lane! A win is essential if Spurs still have any remaining hope of chasing Chelsea down.

2.11pm This match does, of course, see Mauricio Pochettino take on his former club, and that Southampton win here last season is the only time in five previous matches that he has suffered defeat against his old employers. He has won three of those matches, including the reverse fixture in December which saw Alli (2), Kane and Son all on the scoresheet as Spurs recovered from an early Van Dijk goal to win 4-1.

2.09pm Perhaps the safest best today will be for Spurs to score, even with no Harry Kane in the side. Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 25 away league games against Spurs, and that came all the way back in January 2001, when Paul Jones kept the hosts at bay in a 0-0 draw. Indeed, Southampton have only ever won three of their 17 Premier League visits to White Hart Lane including that one last season.

2.07pm Southampton have only won one of their last nine meetings with Spurs, losing seven of those, but that solitary victory did come in this very fixture last season. Son gave the hosts the lead on that occasion, but a brace from Davis saw the Saints come from behind and inflict the first of back-to-back defeats on Spurs that ultimately cost them second place. Southampton had won five of their previous six games against Spurs before their relegation from the Premier League, but since their return it is Tottenham who have dominated this fixture.

2.05pm PREDICTION: We're 10 minutes away from kickoff at White Hart Lane, which means that it is time for a prediction! Spurs have been unstoppable at White Hart Lane in recent months, last failing to win here way back in October, and while Southampton are in good goalscoring form they have also been prone to matches where they simply do not turn up. Spurs, even without Kane, should have too much for them today - I'm going for a 2-1 home win.

2.03pm Southampton come into this match sitting firmly in mid-table, although that position may be a bit misleading considering they have three games in hand over the teams around them. Stoke's defeat to Chelsea yesterday means that a win for Southampton here would lift them into ninth place, but even then they would be seven points adrift of the top eight. Considering their games in hand will come against Arsenal and Manchester United, that will be a difficult gap to chase down.

2.01pm Home and away Southampton have now won three of their last five Premier League games following a run of four consecutive defeats before that, and another win this afternoon would see them chalk up three on the bounce in the top flight for the first time under Claude Puel . Incidentally, the last time they did record three wins in a row was in May 2016 when they beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane in the third of what would turn out to be a four-game sequence.

1.59pm Both of those wins came away from home too, which is the first time that Southampton have managed back-to-back away league wins since a run of four in February 2015. It represents a sharp upturn in form away from home as the Saints had only won two of their opening 12 league games on the road this season, drawing two and losing seven before those back-to-back triumphs at Sunderland and Watford respectively.

1.57pm Southampton fans will be quick to argue that they have as many as three games in hand over a lot of the teams in the league, though, and they certainly haven't been lacking for firepower in the last two games, scoring four per game in wins over Sunderland and Watford. As unlikely as it may be, Southampton are today looking for three consecutive four-goal hauls in the league for the first time since December 1980 - a run of games which included a 4-4 draw with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

1.55pm Quite unusually for Southampton, their games do seem to have promised goals in recent weeks, with 28 flying in from their last six outings. However, the statistics suggest that not many will be going in their favour this afternoon, with Spurs boasting the league's best defence and Southampton among the division's lowest scorers. Indeed, only Burnley have scored fewer goals than the Saints outside of the bottom three.

1.53pm This will be Southampton's first match in more than two weeks due to their scheduled opponents' involvement in the FA Cup, meaning that they have been in action just once since losing the EFL Cup final to Manchester United at Wembley almost a month ago. That solitary game was a memorable one, though, with Southampton coming from behind to edge Watford in a seven-goal thriller at Vicarage Road on March 4.

1.51pm It looks like a daunting task for Southampton, then, but Claude Puel will be confident that his side can at least give Spurs a game should they turn up. Whether they do turn up or not is a question which is difficult to answer at the moment, though, with the Saints struggling for consistency in recent weeks. They have blown hot and cold with five wins and five defeats in their last 10 outings in all competitions, and it hasn't helped that it has been a very stop-start period of the campaign for them.

1.49pm Home and away, Spurs have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games stretching back to December 11, winning nine of those and keeping five clean sheets in their last eight. They have been particularly impressive going forward recently too, scoring 18 goals during a five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions - a rate of almost four per game. Spurs also boast a formidable record against teams outside the top six in the Premier League table, winning 13 and losing none of their 17 such matches for a total of 43 points from a possible 51.

1.47pm Indeed, this is the first time that Spurs have gone unbeaten in the opening 14 home games of atop-flight season since 1964-65, and that unbeaten record extends to all competitions, with 16 wins and two draws here this term - including an ongoing run of 12 consecutive wins at White Hart Lane. It is worth noting that Spurs have also played a few games at Wembley in Europe this term, though, and that has not been quite as successful with just one win from four games at the national stadium - a record they will need to improve when they play all of their home games there next season.

1.45pm Tottenham will be very confident of doing so considering their form at home this season, with Pochettino's side currently on a club-record nine-match winning streak here in the Premier League. The Lilywhites are the only remaining unbeaten team at home in the top flight this season and have the best record in the division in front of their own fans, with 12 wins and two draws. They have also conceded a league-low seven goals at home, so it is fair to say that they are giving White Hart Lane a fitting send-off.

1.43pm That statistic proves again how impressive Chelsea have been to still sit 13 points clear of Spurs, but it is also evidence that the club is in the best shape it has been in since the glory days under Bill Nicholson, and with such a young squad the future is very bright too. At least one of the two teams below Spurs is guaranteed to drop points later today, with Manchester City hosting Liverpool, so today is a very good opportunity for them to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot.

1.41pm Instead, Spurs may turn their focus to the battle for second place, which they threw away last season with defeats in their last two games - including one at home to Southampton. That was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive season as they once again finished below North London rivals Arsenal, but while the Gunners are struggling at the moment Spurs seem to be going from strength to strength. They have only ever had a better record at this stage of a top-flight season once in their entire history, and that came in their historic title-winning campaign of 1960-61.

1.39pm That does look to be their only realistic hope of silverware this term, with the Premier League slipping further away from them with each passing week. Chelsea's form has been relentless, and their ability to win matches like yesterday's against Stoke only strengthens their title credentials. No team has ever surrendered a 13-point lead in the Premier League title race and, while victory for Spurs would close the gap back down to 10 today, Chelsea simply look too good to throw away a lead of that size.

1.37pm It looks to be a very intriguing contest between these two sides, then, but there is no doubt that Spurs go into the game as favourites. Their progress under Mauricio Pochettino has been clear to see and, while there hasn't yet been any tangible reward, that does at least seem to be getting closer. Indeed, their 6-0 win over Millwall last weekend takes them a step closer to a rare piece of silverware, although they must overcome Chelsea and then one of Manchester City or Arsenal if they are to lift the FA Cup this season.

1.35pm Davis and Romeu will come up against former Southampton favourite Victor Wanyama in the middle of the park today, and whoever wins that battle could prove to be crucial to the result. Southampton's attack has flourished in recent weeks, but their defence has not been quite as impressive and Puel will want an improvement from an unchanged back five that once again sees Stephens and Yoshida partner each other in the middle with Van Dijk still sidelined. Caceres, incidentally, is on the bench.

1.33pm Redmond was on the scoresheet twice against Watford and has been repeatedly tipped as a future centre-forward by Claude Puel, while Tadic also found the back of the net last time out and will be looking to continue that form in front of goal against Tottenham's miserly defence. It was Davis who was the unlikely goalscoring hero on Southampton's last visit to White Hart Lane, though, scoring twice here last season in a 2-1 win.

1.31pm Southampton boss Claude Puel had no new injury concerns for this match, and sure enough he names an unchanged side to the one that beat Watford 4-3 more than two weeks ago in their last outing. That means starts for both James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond, both of whom were rewarded for their recent form at club level with call-ups to Gareth Southgate's England squad to face Germany and Lithuania next week. Both players will be praying to avoid injury today.

1.29pm While Spurs are without their star striker, Southampton's is fit and firing and starts up front again today looking to create a little slice of history. Manolo Gabbiadini has made a flying start to life at the club and has now scored nine goals in his last seven appearances - six in four games for Southampton and three in his final three for former club Napoli. He has scored in each of those seven games too and another goal today would make him only the third player in Premier League history - after Micky Quinn and Diego Costa - to score in his opening four games in the competition. © SilverHub

1.27pm In all, Pochettino has made four changes to the side that thrashed Millwall last weekend, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and Eriksen all returning to the side. Walker, Wanyama and Dembele were all doubts for this match with various injuries, but the trio have all proven themselves fit and ready to go in what looks another 3-4-3 formation with Walker and Davies as wing-backs.

1.25pm Dele Alli is one such player who has really begun to show a cutting edge in front of goal, and he has enjoyed himself against Southampton in the past too. The midfielder has scored three and assisted one more in two Premier League appearances against the Saints, including a brace in the reverse fixture in December. Christian Eriksen has also scored three goals in as many home Premier League outings against today's opponents, so there are threats throughout this Tottenham side.

1.23pm Kane had scored 19 goals in 22 Premier League appearances and had already hit three hat-tricks this calendar year before suffering ankle ligament damage against Millwall last weekend, so Spurs will need others to step up to the plate in addition to Son during his expected six-week layoff. Fortunately for Mauricio Pochettino, a number of his players are in better form now than they were when Tottenham also had to make do without the England striker earlier in the campaign - during which time Spurs won just three of nine matches and only scored eight goals.

1.21pm The big questions surrounding the team news this afternoon was who would replace the injured Harry Kane up front for Spurs, and as expected it is Son Heung-min who gets the nod. Vincent Janssen finally broke his open-play duck in the 6-0 rout of Millwall last time out, but Son netted a hat-trick in that game too and will lead the line this afternoon. The South Korean has scored in his last two Premier League games against the Saints, but has big boots to fill if he is to step up in Kane's absence.

1.19pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Hassen, McQueen, Caceres, Hojbjerg, Long, Boufal, Rodriguez

1.19pm SOUTHAMPTON STARTING XI: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini

1.17pm TOTTENHAM SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

1.17pm TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Dele, Eriksen; Son