Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Multiple changes for Middlesbrough, Manchester United

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough and Manchester United make four and seven changes respectively ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Riverside Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Middlesbrough and Manchester United have made four and seven changes respectively ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

The managerless Teessiders, who dismissed Aitor Karanka on Thursday and will be led by interim boss Steve Agnew, have benched Brad Guzan, Adama Traore, Cristhian Stuani and Rudy Gestede.

Victor Valdes, Stewart Downing, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo have been drafted in in their place as they look to bounce back from last week's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho has also shuffled his pack following the club's 1-0 win over Rostov on Thursday with Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic out through injury and suspension respectively.

David de Gea returns in goal and Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford start.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Da Silva, De Roon, Clayton, Leadbitter, Downing, Negredo, Ramirez
Subs: Guzan, Stuani, Fry, Guedioura, Gestede, Forshaw, Traore

Manchester United: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Bailly, Valencia, Fellaini, Carrick, Young, Mata, Lingard, Rashford
Subs: Rojo, Martial, Romero, Mkhitaryan, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Darmian

Follow all the action from the Riverside Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jones: 'Man United can cope without key trio'
>
