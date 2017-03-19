Middlesbrough and Manchester United make four and seven changes respectively ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

The managerless Teessiders, who dismissed Aitor Karanka on Thursday and will be led by interim boss Steve Agnew, have benched Brad Guzan, Adama Traore, Cristhian Stuani and Rudy Gestede.

Victor Valdes, Stewart Downing, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo have been drafted in in their place as they look to bounce back from last week's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho has also shuffled his pack following the club's 1-0 win over Rostov on Thursday with Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic out through injury and suspension respectively.

David de Gea returns in goal and Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford start.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Da Silva, De Roon, Clayton, Leadbitter, Downing, Negredo, Ramirez

Subs: Guzan, Stuani, Fry, Guedioura, Gestede, Forshaw, Traore

Manchester United: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Bailly, Valencia, Fellaini, Carrick, Young, Mata, Lingard, Rashford

Subs: Rojo, Martial, Romero, Mkhitaryan, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Darmian

