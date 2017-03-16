Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are out of Thursday's Europa League tie against Rostov.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial will play no part in Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against Rostov.

The Red Devils welcome the Russian outfit to Old Trafford with the tie nicely poised following last week's 1-1 draw.

United have an advantage given that they nabbed an away goal, but they will not be able to call upon Rooney or Martial to help get them over the line.

In Wednesday's pre-match press conference, Mourinho told reporters that the club captain will miss out with a knee problem, while Martial is "out of my mind" due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently serving a three-match FA ban, will be available to feature.