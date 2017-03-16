Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial ruled out of Manchester United's Rostov clash

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are out of Thursday's Europa League tie against Rostov.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial will play no part in Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against Rostov.

The Red Devils welcome the Russian outfit to Old Trafford with the tie nicely poised following last week's 1-1 draw.

United have an advantage given that they nabbed an away goal, but they will not be able to call upon Rooney or Martial to help get them over the line.

In Wednesday's pre-match press conference, Mourinho told reporters that the club captain will miss out with a knee problem, while Martial is "out of my mind" due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently serving a three-match FA ban, will be available to feature.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
