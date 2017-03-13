Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Manchester United hit with FA charge for failing to control their players

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
The Football Assocation charges Manchester United with failing to control their players in their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 17:24 UK

The Football Association has charged Manchester United for failing to control their players in the 35th minute of the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

After Ander Herrera was dismissed for a second yellow card, a number of United players surrounded the referee to contest the decision, and their actions have been considered outside of regulations by the governing body.

United - who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge - will now have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

Herrera will be suspended for United's next two domestic fixtures after already being sent off earlier this season, and another United player may yet face disciplinary action.

Defender Marcos Rojo appeared to stamp on Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, an incident which came less than a week since the FA dished out a five-game ban to Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Marcos Rojo in danger of FA ban?
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Eden Hazard, Tyrone Mings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United hit with FA charge for failing to control their players
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Preview: Manchester United vs. Rostov
Pereira 'unsure' of Man United futureMourinho hits back at Pogba's 'jealous' criticsMarcos Rojo in danger of FA ban?Rooney 'could return for Europa clash'Report: Man United plan Ozil swoop
Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibesN'Golo Kante happy with "beautiful win"Mourinho tight-lipped on Herrera red cardConte "pleased" with Chelsea victoryResult: Chelsea down 10-man Man Utd to reach semis
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 