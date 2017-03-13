The Football Assocation charges Manchester United with failing to control their players in their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

The Football Association has charged Manchester United for failing to control their players in the 35th minute of the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

After Ander Herrera was dismissed for a second yellow card, a number of United players surrounded the referee to contest the decision, and their actions have been considered outside of regulations by the governing body.

United - who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge - will now have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

Herrera will be suspended for United's next two domestic fixtures after already being sent off earlier this season, and another United player may yet face disciplinary action.

Defender Marcos Rojo appeared to stamp on Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, an incident which came less than a week since the FA dished out a five-game ban to Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.