The representatives of Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw are reportedly concerned that Jose Mourinho holds a grudge against the England international following his decision to turn down Chelsea in 2014.

The 21-year-old has made just 15 appearances across all competitions this season and only one in the Premier League since October.

Mourinho has often preferred the likes of Marcos Rojo or Daley Blind at left-back since taking over at Old Trafford and publicly criticised Shaw's performances earlier in the campaign.

However, a report in The Times claims that Mourinho is still upset with Shaw for turning down the chance to move to Chelsea in 2014 while he was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Shaw instead chose to leave Southampton for United, with club officials at the Red Devils reportedly surprised with how smooth the negotiations were despite the reported interest from Chelsea.

The report suggests that Mourinho has not fully forgiven Shaw for his rejection, increasing speculation that the full-back could leave the club this summer.