General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Luke Shaw 'concerned over Jose Mourinho grudge'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
The representatives of Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw are reportedly concerned that Jose Mourinho holds a grudge against the defender over a failed move to Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 16:00 UK

The representatives of Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw are reportedly concerned that Jose Mourinho holds a grudge against the England international following his decision to turn down Chelsea in 2014.

The 21-year-old has made just 15 appearances across all competitions this season and only one in the Premier League since October.

Mourinho has often preferred the likes of Marcos Rojo or Daley Blind at left-back since taking over at Old Trafford and publicly criticised Shaw's performances earlier in the campaign.

However, a report in The Times claims that Mourinho is still upset with Shaw for turning down the chance to move to Chelsea in 2014 while he was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Shaw instead chose to leave Southampton for United, with club officials at the Red Devils reportedly surprised with how smooth the negotiations were despite the reported interest from Chelsea.

The report suggests that Mourinho has not fully forgiven Shaw for his rejection, increasing speculation that the full-back could leave the club this summer.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Eden Hazard determined to lift FA Cup
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Luke Shaw 'concerned over Jose Mourinho grudge'
 Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United in advanced talks with Kevin Strootman?
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?
Neville pleased with Man United progressPogba 'flies Italian cook to Manchester'Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupSmalling keen to make up for heavy Chelsea lossConte warns players to be wary of Pogba
Michael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'Report: Lingard a target for Chelsea, ArsenalPremier League trio tracking Canada ace?Man United to make Alexis Sanchez bid?Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 