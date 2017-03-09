Manchester United pair Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw will not feature in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie with Rostov.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw out of his squad for the Europa League fixture with Rostov.

On Tuesday afternoon, United made the lengthy trip to Russia for the first leg of the last-16 tie between the two sides, but both Rooney and Shaw will not be involved.

Bastian Schweinsteiger also misses out through injury while Eric Bailly is suspended, but Mourinho has included Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The playmaker has missed the last two matches through a hamstring injury, but he could be involved on Thursday night after being named as part of the 20-man group.

Young goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara also travels as third choice behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero.