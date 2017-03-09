Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw out of Manchester United's Europa League trip to Rostov

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United pair Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw will not feature in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie with Rostov.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw out of his squad for the Europa League fixture with Rostov.

On Tuesday afternoon, United made the lengthy trip to Russia for the first leg of the last-16 tie between the two sides, but both Rooney and Shaw will not be involved.

Bastian Schweinsteiger also misses out through injury while Eric Bailly is suspended, but Mourinho has included Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The playmaker has missed the last two matches through a hamstring injury, but he could be involved on Thursday night after being named as part of the 20-man group.

Young goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara also travels as third choice behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Eric Bailly, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kieran O'Hara, David de Gea, Sergio Romero
