Hull City manager Marco Silva believes that referee Paul Tierney was wrong to send Tom Huddlestone off during his side's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has claimed that the decision to send Tom Huddlestone off in the final 20 minutes of his side's Premier League clash with Everton this afternoon changed the game.

The Tigers were behind to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's early strike when Huddlestone was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney for a foul on Idrissa Gueye in midfield.

Everton took just five minutes to make their numerical advantage pay through Enner Valencia before Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time brace added a more lopsided look to the score.

"We didn't deserve this decision on 70 minutes to make us play with 10 players. It changed the game," Silva told reporters.

"It was a hard game for both teams, a good competition between the players, but four or five minutes earlier I saw one tackle by Lukaku on our player and he didn't receive a yellow card. I saw one game until the 70th minute, and after, another game."

Hull are now winless in their last 14 Premier League away games, picking up just two points from a possible 42 in that time.