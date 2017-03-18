Aston Villa forward Scott hogan pays tribute to the club's "incredible" support after opening his account in the 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic.

Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan has praised the club's "incredible" support after they made it five wins from six at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old - a January signing from Brentford - opened his account for the club with the second goal against the Latics as Steve Bruce's side moved to within 11 points of the playoffs.

"The away fans were incredible. Scoring in front of them made it sweeter," he told the Villa website. "To see the fans celebrate was tremendous.

"I understand the size of this football club – it's absolutely huge. The amount of supporters who travel with us away from home is more evidence of that, on top of the wonderful history and heritage we have here.

"It doesn't matter where we play either – however far away the venue – the fans are there in unbelievable numbers.

"It's incredible to hear them behind us. They got right behind us at Wigan. They drove us on. They were so, so important. As the gaffer said after the match, they got us over the line."

Next up for Villa is a home encounter with Norwich City after the international break.