Leighton Baines has overcome a back problem to take his place in the Everton starting XI for the visit of Hull City.

Ronald Koeman has made two changes as Everton host Hull City this afternoon.

Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin receive starts in favour of Kevin Mirallas and Gareth Barry.

Elsewhere, Leighton Baines has overcome a back problem sustained last weekend to take his place in the starting XI.

Marco Silva makes just the one change for the visitors, with Curtis Davies deployed in defence in favour of Kamil Grosicki as the Tigers try to arrest a winless run of 13 league games away from home.

On-loan Oumar Niasse, responsible for a brace in last Saturday's victory over Swansea City, is ineligible to take a place in the squad against his parent club.

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin; Barkley, Davies, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku

Subs: Lennon, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Funes Mori, Holgate, Lookman

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Davies, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Markovic, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas, Hernandez

Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Grosicki, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon