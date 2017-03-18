Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9')
LIVE

Team News: Leighton Baines fit to start for Everton against Hull City

Leighton Baines of Everton in action during a pre season friendly match between Heart of Midlothian and Everton FC at Tynecastle Stadium on July 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Leighton Baines has overcome a back problem to take his place in the Everton starting XI for the visit of Hull City.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 14:56 UK

Ronald Koeman has made two changes as Everton host Hull City this afternoon.

Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin receive starts in favour of Kevin Mirallas and Gareth Barry.

Elsewhere, Leighton Baines has overcome a back problem sustained last weekend to take his place in the starting XI.

Marco Silva makes just the one change for the visitors, with Curtis Davies deployed in defence in favour of Kamil Grosicki as the Tigers try to arrest a winless run of 13 league games away from home.

On-loan Oumar Niasse, responsible for a brace in last Saturday's victory over Swansea City, is ineligible to take a place in the squad against his parent club.

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin; Barkley, Davies, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku
Subs: Lennon, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Funes Mori, Holgate, Lookman

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Davies, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Markovic, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas, Hernandez
Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Grosicki, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Your Comments
