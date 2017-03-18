Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,248
Everton
4-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9'), Valencia (78'), Lukaku (91', 94')
Williams (63'), Barry (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Huddlestone (73')

Hull City fail with Tom Huddlestone appeal

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City fail with their bid to overturn the red card given to Tom Huddlestone during their Premier League fixture with Everton last weekend.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 15:26 UK

The Football Association has rejected Hull City's bid to overturn Tom Huddlestone's red card from the 4-0 defeat to Everton.

On Saturday afternoon, the midfielder was dismissed for what was alleged to be a dangerous challenge on Idrissa Gueye, but the Tigers revealed that they were to appeal the decision.

However, it was quickly turned down by the FA, with a club statement saying: "The FA have rejected the Tigers' appeal against Tom Huddlestone's red card at Everton on Saturday.

"The midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Paul Tierney in the 73rd minute of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park following a challenge on Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye."

Huddlestone has made 26 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he will now be forced to sit the fixtures with West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City fail with Tom Huddlestone appeal
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City lodge appeal against Tom Huddlestone's red card
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva unhappy with Tom Huddlestone red card
