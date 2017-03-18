Hull City fail with their bid to overturn the red card given to Tom Huddlestone during their Premier League fixture with Everton last weekend.

The Football Association has rejected Hull City's bid to overturn Tom Huddlestone's red card from the 4-0 defeat to Everton.

On Saturday afternoon, the midfielder was dismissed for what was alleged to be a dangerous challenge on Idrissa Gueye, but the Tigers revealed that they were to appeal the decision.

However, it was quickly turned down by the FA, with a club statement saying: "The FA have rejected the Tigers' appeal against Tom Huddlestone's red card at Everton on Saturday.

"The midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Paul Tierney in the 73rd minute of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park following a challenge on Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye."

Huddlestone has made 26 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he will now be forced to sit the fixtures with West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.