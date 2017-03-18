Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,248
Everton
4-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9'), Valencia (78'), Lukaku (91', 94')
Williams (63'), Barry (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Huddlestone (73')

Hull City lodge appeal against Tom Huddlestone's red card

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City officially lodge an appeal against the red card issued to Tom Huddlestone against Everton.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Hull City have announced that an official appeal has been lodged to overturn Tom Huddlestone's red card.

The 30-year-old was sent off with a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney in the 73rd minute following a foul on Idrissa Gueye in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Everton.

The Tigers were trailing by one at the time of Huddlestone's dismissal and they went on to concede a goal from Enner Valencia and two from Romelu Lukaku.

Hull feel as though the sending-off was unjustified and have contacted the Football Association about overturning the three-match ban.

A statement from the Premier League club confirmed that a decision regarding the appeal will be made by the end of this week.

If denied, Hull will be without Huddlestone for games against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
