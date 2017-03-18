Hull City have announced that an official appeal has been lodged to overturn Tom Huddlestone's red card.
The 30-year-old was sent off with a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney in the 73rd minute following a foul on Idrissa Gueye in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Everton.
The Tigers were trailing by one at the time of Huddlestone's dismissal and they went on to concede a goal from Enner Valencia and two from Romelu Lukaku.
Hull feel as though the sending-off was unjustified and have contacted the Football Association about overturning the three-match ban.
A statement from the Premier League club confirmed that a decision regarding the appeal will be made by the end of this week.
If denied, Hull will be without Huddlestone for games against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.