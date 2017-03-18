Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9'), Valencia (78'), Lukaku (91', 94')
Williams (63'), Barry (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Huddlestone (73')

Ronald Koeman: 'Everyone loves Romelu Lukaku'

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman claims that "everyone loves" Romelu Lukaku after he scored a late brace against Hull City on Saturday.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised Romelu Lukaku after the in-form striker scored a late brace in a 4-0 demolition of Hull City on Saturday.

The Belgian striker, who is said to be in a contract dispute with the Toffees, took his Premier League tally for the season to 21 as the struggling Tigers were put to the sword at Goodison Park.

Speaking about the game, Koeman told BBC Sport: "It's great of course, you like to be confident at home. We have had a great run at home. But the final result didn't reflect what happened on the pitch.

"The fans love Rom and everyone loves Rom. Yes, you may be able to hold him back for 85 minutes but then he was focused to the last second. We killed the game perfectly.

"You need to have hope in life! Of course we like to keep best players and we will do the maximum to keep these players but the final deciwsiomn will be with the player himself."

The result on Merseyside, combined with Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, puts the sixth-placed Toffees level on points with the fifth-placed Gunners.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Your Comments
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everyone loves Romelu Lukaku'
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Result: Everton break into top six with win over Hull City
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman expects Everton fans to back Romelu Lukaku
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
12Bournemouth2996144154-1333
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183662-2627
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
