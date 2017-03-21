Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly not yet made a decision about his future, despite announcing that his mind was made up.

After his team's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Wenger told the gathered media that he will make an announcement about his future "soon".

However, according to the London Evening Standard, the 67-year-old has not yet made up his mind and will use the international break to consider all options.

It has been widely reported that the Frenchman, whose contract expires in the summer, wants to stay at the Emirates, but the protests from disgruntled fans cannot be ignored.

During Saturday's match, a banner calling for Wenger to leave was flown over The Hawthorns stadium, but another was spotted shortly afterwards demanding more respect for the manager.

Arsenal face missing out on a top-four spot this season as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, but they have two games in hand.

The Gunners have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions.