Arsene Wenger 'still undecided over Arsenal future'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly not yet made a decision about his future, despite announcing that his mind was made up.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Arsene Wenger has reportedly not yet made a decision over his Arsenal future, despite publicly stating that he had.

After his team's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Wenger told the gathered media that he will make an announcement about his future "soon".

However, according to the London Evening Standard, the 67-year-old has not yet made up his mind and will use the international break to consider all options.

It has been widely reported that the Frenchman, whose contract expires in the summer, wants to stay at the Emirates, but the protests from disgruntled fans cannot be ignored.

During Saturday's match, a banner calling for Wenger to leave was flown over The Hawthorns stadium, but another was spotted shortly afterwards demanding more respect for the manager.

Arsenal face missing out on a top-four spot this season as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, but they have two games in hand.

The Gunners have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, Sanchez
Report: Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez this summer
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"
