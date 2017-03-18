Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12', 75'), Robson-Kanu (55')
McClean (42')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (15')

Arsene Wenger: 'I will soon make announcement on my future'

Arsene Wenger serves the sass during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Norwich City on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that he will soon make an announcement regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he will soon make an announcement regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is under growing pressure as the Gunners' season goes from bad to worse after six defeats in their last nine games in all competitions.

Arsenal lost again on Saturday, falling to a 3-1 defeat away to West Bromwich Albion, their fourth Premier League loss in five fixtures.

Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of this season, revealed after the game that he is close to clarifying whether or not he will stay on as manager.

He told reporters: "I will announce my future soon. You will soon know and very soon – you will. Don't think I don't worry about that.

"We are in a unique bad patch that we haven't had in 20 years. That's more important than my future."

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, five points below the top four.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger banners flown above Hawthorns
