Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Leicester City 'offer Jamie Vardy extra security after he received death threats'

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is reportedly offered extra security by the club after receiving death threats on social media.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Leicester City have reportedly offered Jamie Vardy extra security for himself and his family after they received death threats.

The England international, who helped the Foxes win an historic Premier League title last season, has revealed that he is targeted weekly by angry football fans, the majority of which he claims are not Leicester supporters.

The 30-year-old was rumoured to have been one of the players who pushed for Claudio Ranieri's dismissal as Leicester manager, but he has denied this.

Vardy's wife Rebekah was almost run off the road while driving with their children in the car during one incident, according to the striker.

"The story [that I played a part in Ranieri's sacking] is out there and people pick it up and jump on it and you're getting death threats about your family, kids, everything," The Mirror quotes Vardy as saying.

"To be honest I get [death threats] every week. On social media, you name it, walking down the street. Football fans don't seem to like me. I just get on with it but when people are trying to cut your missus up while she's driving along, with the kids in the back of the car. It's not the best.

"It's happened plenty of times. It is terrifying. All that can happen is they get banned on Twitter. People get cut up but if there's no cameras you're screwed."

According to Sky Sports News, the Premier League club have offered to give Vardy extra security in order to protect his family.

The forward is currently with his England teammates ahead of an international friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadiumon December 5, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'eye Leicester youngster Pennant'
>
View our homepages for Jamie Vardy, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City 'offer Jamie Vardy extra security after he received death threats'
 An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Real Madrid consider Kasper Schmeichel
 Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
Christian Fuchs: 'Leicester City will look to enjoy Champions League last eight'
Arsenal 'eye Leicester youngster Pennant'Shakespeare: 'No secret to Leicester form'Shakespeare proud of recent Foxes resultsResult: Leicester score three in win at West HamTeam News: Two changes for West Ham
Shakespeare: 'CL not a distraction for Leicester'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersLeicester confirm Wague out for rest of seasonMahrez opens up about Ranieri sackingShakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 