Cardiff City have signed Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old was the Tigers' first-choice stopper on their way to promotion from the Championship last season.

However, he has since fallen behind David Marshall and Eldin Jakupovic in the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium after sustaining a back injury which required surgery last summer.

The move was confirmed by both clubs, with Hull stating: "Now back to full fitness, the Scot will head to the Cardiff City Stadium looking to gain some much needed minutes on the pitch."

McGregor, who has 35 caps for Scotland, has been with Hull since 2013 after joining from Turkish side Besiktas.