Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud believes that his scorpion goal against Crystal Palace is more memorable than Andy Carroll's scissor kick against the same opponents.
Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud has suggested that his scorpion goal against Crystal Palace deserved to win January's goal of the month competition ahead of Andy Carroll's scissor kick against the same opponents.

Giroud's audacious and inventive flick was tipped by many to be named goal of the season when it went in, only for Carroll's strike for West Ham United a couple of weeks later to be voted the best of the month.

The French striker acknowledged that Carroll's goal was special, but believes that his will be remembered alongside the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bicycle kick against England and Marco van Basten's volley against the USSR in the final of Euro 1988.

"Andy Carroll's goal is magnificent, but maybe people won't remember it in two years' time. I don't want to big myself up, but goals like mine leave a mark on history because they're rare," he told reporters.

"There's been [former PSG midfielder] Charles Edouard Coridon and Zlatan Ibrahimovic before me. Mine, yes. It's like Zlatan's improbable overhead kick against England or Marco Van Basten's volley, goals I would have liked to score."

Giroud has scored eight goals in 19 Premier League games this season, although only seven of those appearances have come from the start.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
