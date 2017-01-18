FIFA director Marco van Basten wants offside rule scrapped

The linesman flags for off-side during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at City Ground on February 16, 2013
© Getty Images
FIFA technical director Marco van Basten believes that scrapping the current offside law, among other radical proposals, could be the key to improving the game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 20:49 UK

FIFA technical director Marco van Basten has called for the offside rule to be outlawed in order to make football 'more honest, dynamic and interesting'.

The Dutchman, voted the best player on the planet in 1992, was recently brought on board by world football's governing body to help improve technical areas of the game.

Van Basten has now claimed that one way of enhancing the beautiful game is to change one of its longest-standing rules, while also suggesting that a sin-bin could also be introduced to help provide an extra deterrent to players.

"We must keep looking for ways to improve the game," he he told Sport Bild. "To make it more honest, more dynamic, more interesting, so that what we offer is attractive enough.

"There are lots of variations which need to be tested in the coming years. [Sin-bins] would frighten teams. It is hard to play 10 against 11, let alone with eight or nine."

Van Basten also floated the idea of replacing extra time and penalties with a new ice-hockey style system that sees players dribble from distance towards the keeper.

Heerenveen head coach Marco van Basten looks on prior to Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle and SC Heerenveen on December 13, 2013
Read Next:
Marco van Basten handed FIFA role
>
View our homepages for Marco van Basten, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version