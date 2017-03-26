General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Olivier Giroud: 'I can play under an Antonio Conte-like manager'

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
Olivier Giroud claims that he "would adapt" to any side and any manager in world football, having previously succeeded under "barker" Rene Girard at Montpellier.
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that he has the frame of mind to succeed at any club, no matter who the manager.

The France international, who scored twice in his side's 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Saturday evening, has spent the past five years in North London.

Giroud has worked exclusively under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, a man who is seen as far less demanding on the touchline and training ground in comparison to fellow big-name bosses Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

However, the 30-year-old claims that he would have no problem working under a manager such as Chelsea chief Conte, citing his time at Montpellier under Rene Girard as a key reason why.

"As an idea, why not?" he told L'Equipe. "Each experience is good to live through. I would adapt. At Montpellier in 2011-12, Rene Girard was of the fighting mentality, of a player who never gave up, of open-mindedness, of fight. A barker. We were the champions of France with him."

Giroud has found the net 65 times in 152 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, but was recently linked with a return to France with Marseille.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Mesut Ozil "very happy at Arsenal"
