New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille plan summer move for Olivier Giroud?

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Marseille are reportedly considering a summer bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 12:38 UK

Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly considering a summer move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The 30-year-old signed a new deal with the Gunners last month but has found game time limited, having started just six times in the Premier League this season.

According to Goal France, Marseille are prepared to spend big in the transfer market this summer following their takeover by American businessman Frank McCourt and have made signing Giroud one of their top priorities.

The French outfit have also been linked with Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro as they look to make a marquee signing this summer.

Giroud has been at the Emirates since 2012, scoring 65 goals in 152 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?
>
View our homepages for Olivier Giroud, Frank McCourt, Kevin Gameiro, Edin Dzeko, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Marseille plan summer move for Olivier Giroud?
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012
Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"Wenger wary of Sutton's artificial pitchGuardiola: 'Wenger treatment unacceptable'Allegri plays down Arsenal speculation
Doswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Welbeck out of Sutton tie due to plastic pitchOxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Man United?Wenger: 'My preference is to manage Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Marseille News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Marseille plan summer move for Olivier Giroud?
 Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid China speculation
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Manchester City interested in Boubacar Kamara, Issa Diop
Noble: 'West Ham happier without Payet'Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille interestEvra "was very close" to Man United returnDavid Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'Payet: "I do not have to justify my behaviour"
Sullivan: 'West Ham players wanted Payet out'Payet "relieved" Marseille move is doneWest Ham confirm Payet departureDimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalHammers 'want Payet loyalty bonus back'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version