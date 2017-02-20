Marseille are reportedly considering a summer bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The 30-year-old signed a new deal with the Gunners last month but has found game time limited, having started just six times in the Premier League this season.

According to Goal France, Marseille are prepared to spend big in the transfer market this summer following their takeover by American businessman Frank McCourt and have made signing Giroud one of their top priorities.

The French outfit have also been linked with Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro as they look to make a marquee signing this summer.

Giroud has been at the Emirates since 2012, scoring 65 goals in 152 Premier League appearances.