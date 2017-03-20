Olivier Giroud: 'Arsenal players want Arsene Wenger to stay'

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
© AFP
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud makes it clear that he wants to see manager Arsene Wenger remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 22:54 UK

Olivier Giroud has urged under-fire boss Arsene Wenger to "continue the adventure" with Arsenal by agreeing a new contract.

The 67-year-old is expected to make an announcement over his future beyond the summer during the two-week international break, following on the back of a run of four defeats in five league outings.

Wenger is the Gunners' longest-serving manager and also their most decorated, having lifted the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup on six occasions, but many fans have called for his head due to another season that has failed to live up to expectations.

Giroud hopes to see his countryman stay at the Emirates Stadium for at least another year, however, telling French television channel Infosport+: "We want to see Arsene Wenger continue, to continue the adventure, because we support him. We hope to win the cup and qualify for the Champions League."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table and six points off the top four, with two games in hand to play on Liverpool in that final Champions League qualification berth, while also making it into the last four of the FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'
>
View our homepages for Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
Olivier Giroud: 'Arsenal players want Arsene Wenger to stay'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
Wenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'Arsenal 'make approach for Thomas Tuchel'Arsenal 'eye Leicester youngster Pennant'Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar?Wenger 'to sign one-year Arsenal extension'
Keown: 'Writing on the wall for Wenger'Sanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: Arsenal in "unique situation"Wenger to make announcement on his future
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 