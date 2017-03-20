Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud makes it clear that he wants to see manager Arsene Wenger remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Olivier Giroud has urged under-fire boss Arsene Wenger to "continue the adventure" with Arsenal by agreeing a new contract.

The 67-year-old is expected to make an announcement over his future beyond the summer during the two-week international break, following on the back of a run of four defeats in five league outings.

Wenger is the Gunners' longest-serving manager and also their most decorated, having lifted the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup on six occasions, but many fans have called for his head due to another season that has failed to live up to expectations.

Giroud hopes to see his countryman stay at the Emirates Stadium for at least another year, however, telling French television channel Infosport+: "We want to see Arsene Wenger continue, to continue the adventure, because we support him. We hope to win the cup and qualify for the Champions League."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table and six points off the top four, with two games in hand to play on Liverpool in that final Champions League qualification berth, while also making it into the last four of the FA Cup.