Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12')
Sanchez (15')

Arsene Wenger banners flown above The Hawthorns

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Two aeroplanes have flown banners with contrasting messages over Arsene Wenger's future ahead of and during Arsenal's clash with West Bromwich Albion.
A section of Arsenal's supporters have continued to protest against the possibility of Arsene Wenger signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier this month, a group of fans held protests in an attempt to discourage the long-serving Frenchman from penning a fresh deal and ahead of the Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion, an aeroplane has flown over The Hawthorns to reiterate their stance.

A four-word banner saying "No contract, Wenger out" was seen ahead of kickoff in the West Midlands in a game where Arsenal are looking to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four of the standings.

However, during the opening stages of the fixture, a second plane flew over the ground with a message of "In Wenger we trust" in a show of support to a man who has been in the dugout since 1995.

Wenger has previously indicated that no decision will be made on his future until the end of the season.

Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Arsenal
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Team News: Danny Welbeck named in Arsenal XI for West Bromwich Albion clash
