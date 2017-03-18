Two aeroplanes have flown banners with contrasting messages over Arsene Wenger's future ahead of and during Arsenal's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

A section of Arsenal's supporters have continued to protest against the possibility of Arsene Wenger signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier this month, a group of fans held protests in an attempt to discourage the long-serving Frenchman from penning a fresh deal and ahead of the Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion, an aeroplane has flown over The Hawthorns to reiterate their stance.

A four-word banner saying "No contract, Wenger out" was seen ahead of kickoff in the West Midlands in a game where Arsenal are looking to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four of the standings.

However, during the opening stages of the fixture, a second plane flew over the ground with a message of "In Wenger we trust" in a show of support to a man who has been in the dugout since 1995.

Wenger has previously indicated that no decision will be made on his future until the end of the season.