West Ham United believe that they can sign Jermain Defoe on a free transfer this summer if Sunderland are relegated from the Premier League, according to a report.

West Ham United are reportedly confident of re-signing Jermain Defoe on a free transfer this summer.

The 34-year-old has scored 14 times in 28 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season, but admitted earlier this week that he might have to leave the Stadium of Light if the club are relegated this term.

Defoe, who has recently earned a recall to the England squad, netted 41 times in 105 appearances for West Ham between 1999 and 2004, before leaving Upton Park to join Tottenham Hotspur.

"We remain interested in Jermain after trying to sign him in January. He's 34 but his call up for England tells you everything you need to know. We want to discover where he stands on the contract," a West Ham source told The Sun.

"We believe it's a free if they go down. Although his wages are high it would be a good deal for us. We think he would love to finish his days at the club that groomed him. We will have a good look at him on April 15 when we are up there."

Defoe returned to the Premier League in 2014 after a spell with MLS side Toronto FC, and has netted 36 times in 80 matches for Sunderland since making the move to the Stadium of Light.