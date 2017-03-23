New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United want Jermain Defoe on a free

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United believe that they can sign Jermain Defoe on a free transfer this summer if Sunderland are relegated from the Premier League, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 14:08 UK

West Ham United are reportedly confident of re-signing Jermain Defoe on a free transfer this summer.

The 34-year-old has scored 14 times in 28 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season, but admitted earlier this week that he might have to leave the Stadium of Light if the club are relegated this term.

Defoe, who has recently earned a recall to the England squad, netted 41 times in 105 appearances for West Ham between 1999 and 2004, before leaving Upton Park to join Tottenham Hotspur.

"We remain interested in Jermain after trying to sign him in January. He's 34 but his call up for England tells you everything you need to know. We want to discover where he stands on the contract," a West Ham source told The Sun.

"We believe it's a free if they go down. Although his wages are high it would be a good deal for us. We think he would love to finish his days at the club that groomed him. We will have a good look at him on April 15 when we are up there."

Defoe returned to the Premier League in 2014 after a spell with MLS side Toronto FC, and has netted 36 times in 80 matches for Sunderland since making the move to the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Defoe 'should have joined West Ham'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: West Ham United want Jermain Defoe on a free
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
West Ham United to move for Michy Batshuayi?
Report: West Ham want Wayne RooneyAntonio pulls out of England squadSullivan says sorry to West Ham fansSakho to return to West Ham trainingBilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'
Result: Leicester score three in win at West HamTeam News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet voidRedknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'West Ham 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: West Ham United want Jermain Defoe on a free
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt: 'Crystal Palace feels like home'
Report: Moyes has backing of Sunderland boardDefoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePickford: 'Sunderland still believe'Result: Sunderland, Burnley play out goalless drawTeam News: Two Sunderland changes ahead of Burnley clash
Steven Taylor launches attack on SunderlandJan Kirchhoff suffers injury setbackMoyes: 'England recall will boost Defoe'Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain DefoeJanuzaj desperate to keep Sunderland up
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 