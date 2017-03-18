West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says Michail Antonio injured his hamstring against Leicester City and will probably have to pull out of the England squad.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that Michail Antonio appears to have injured his hamstring and will probably not be able to make the England squad.

The 26-year-old was among the players picked by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to link up with his nation ahead of the fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.

However, Bilic has admitted that the winger will probably have to withdraw from selection after seemingly picking up an injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Leicester City.

The Croatian coach, who also looks set to have key defender Winston Reid on the sidelines, told BBC Sports: "It doesn't look good with Winston and now it looks like Michail won't be able to go with the England squad. He felt a hamstring.

"We have to assess them next couple of days. Hopefully, they will be fit after the international break."

Antonio has been called up three times to represent his country, but is as of yet uncapped.