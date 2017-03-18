Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-3
LeicesterLeicester City
Lanzini (20'), Ayew (63')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Mahrez (5'), Huth (7'), Vardy (38')

Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio likely to withdraw from England squad'

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says Michail Antonio injured his hamstring against Leicester City and will probably have to pull out of the England squad.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 18:40 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that Michail Antonio appears to have injured his hamstring and will probably not be able to make the England squad.

The 26-year-old was among the players picked by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to link up with his nation ahead of the fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.

However, Bilic has admitted that the winger will probably have to withdraw from selection after seemingly picking up an injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Leicester City.

The Croatian coach, who also looks set to have key defender Winston Reid on the sidelines, told BBC Sports: "It doesn't look good with Winston and now it looks like Michail won't be able to go with the England squad. He felt a hamstring.

"We have to assess them next couple of days. Hopefully, they will be fit after the international break."

Antonio has been called up three times to represent his country, but is as of yet uncapped.

West Ham United defender Winston Reid in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Hammers defender Reid 'rewarded with new deal'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Michail Antonio, Gareth Southgate, Winston Reid, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio likely to withdraw from England squad'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Leicester City edge five-goal thriller at West Ham United
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana national team job'
Team News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet voidWest Ham 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'Hammers defender Reid 'rewarded with new deal'West Ham 'extend Adrian contract'
West Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?Sullivan: 'West Ham must improve'Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham deserved point'Result: King hat-trick dethrones West Ham
> West Ham United Homepage
More England News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio likely to withdraw from England squad'
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Theo Walcott now a more complete player'
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prank
Moyes: 'England recall will boost Defoe'Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain DefoeHowe surprised by Wilshere England snubShakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'Heaton predicts bright future for England
Southgate hints at Rashford U21 returnSouthgate unsure on England captaincySouthgate: 'Livermore call-up is positional'Southgate hails "phenomenal" DefoeSouthgate: 'Lack of game time cost Rooney'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 