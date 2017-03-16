World Cup
Jermain Defoe in, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere out of England squad

England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
Jermain Defoe earns a recall to the England squad, but there is no space for Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere.
Jermain Defoe has earned a recall to the England squad after an absence of more than three years.

The 34-year-old is selected by manager Gareth Southgate following his goal-scoring exploits for relegation-threatened Sunderland this term, which has seen him find the net 14 times in 27 Premier League appearances.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is also handed a place after making his debut last year, but there is no place for Arsenal pair Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere.

Skipper Wayne Rooney, Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and prolific Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane are absent through injury, while James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Michail Antonio and Michael Keane have all been given an opportunity to earn their first Three Lions cap.

Southgate's side will travel to Germany for a friendly next Wednesday before hosting Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on March 26.

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Michail Antonio, Ross Barkley, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Nathan Redmond, Raheem Sterling, Jermain Defoe, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
