New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United keen on Reading boss Jaap Stam to replace Slaven Bilic

Reading manager Jaap! Stam! poses with his Championship manager of the month award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Reading manager Jaap Stam as a replacement for under-fire boss Slaven Bilic.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:14 UK

West Ham United have earmarked Reading manager Jaap Stam to replace Slaven Bilic, according to reports.

The Hammers boss has come under criticism by fans as well as club co-chairman David Sullivan due to a number of performances deemed to be sub-par, as well as inconsistent results.

Former Manchester United star Stam, meanwhile, has impressed at the Madejski Stadium, taking the Royals into the Championship playoff positions in his first full-time job in management.

Stam is on a two-year deal at the Berkshire club, with The Mirror reporting that the Hammers are buoyed by the fact they would only need to pay one year's compensation to Reading should they snap up the Dutchman.

Up next for the East Londoners is a Premier League trip to Hull City on April 1, while Reading host Leeds United on the same day.

West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
Read Next:
Sullivan says sorry to West Ham fans
>
View our homepages for Jaap Stam, Slaven Bilic, David Sullivan, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Reading manager Jaap! Stam! poses with his Championship manager of the month award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Report: West Ham United keen on Reading boss Jaap Stam to replace Slaven Bilic
 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: West Ham United want Jermain Defoe on a free
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'
West Ham to move for Michy Batshuayi?Report: West Ham want Wayne RooneyAntonio pulls out of England squadSullivan says sorry to West Ham fansSakho to return to West Ham training
Bilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'Result: Leicester score three in win at West HamTeam News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet voidRedknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Reading News
Reading manager Jaap! Stam! poses with his Championship manager of the month award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Report: West Ham United keen on Reading boss Jaap Stam to replace Slaven Bilic
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Norwich City lead race for Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella?
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion unchanged for Reading clash
Madejski: 'Jaap Stam will be in demand'Stam "not thinking" about new contractKermorgant signs new one-year Reading dealStam named Championship Manager of the MonthTevreden: 'No contract talks with Stam until May'
Grabban confident Reading can earn promotionMutch "delighted" with goal on debutReading confirm Grabban loan arrivalSamuel completes Ipswich loan moveLewis Grabban agrees Reading loan?
> Reading Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 