West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Reading manager Jaap Stam as a replacement for under-fire boss Slaven Bilic.

The Hammers boss has come under criticism by fans as well as club co-chairman David Sullivan due to a number of performances deemed to be sub-par, as well as inconsistent results.

Former Manchester United star Stam, meanwhile, has impressed at the Madejski Stadium, taking the Royals into the Championship playoff positions in his first full-time job in management.

Stam is on a two-year deal at the Berkshire club, with The Mirror reporting that the Hammers are buoyed by the fact they would only need to pay one year's compensation to Reading should they snap up the Dutchman.

Up next for the East Londoners is a Premier League trip to Hull City on April 1, while Reading host Leeds United on the same day.