Real Madrid star Isco forced to deny Barcelona rumours after crisp packet photo

Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a Barca-branded packet of crisps.
Friday, April 7, 2017

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has rubbished transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a packet of crisps.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent months after struggling to hold down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI this season.

This week, Isco caused a stir when a seemingly harmless photo of himself enjoying an outdoor meal with friends was taken by some to contain a cryptic message hinting towards a change of club.


The offending item was a clearly visible Barcelona-branded packet of crisps, sparking furore on social media, but Isco ridiculed the speculation.

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm not joining Barcelona, you annoying people! With the photo, I wanted to say that we wanted to eat them with potatoes. By the way I have not tried them! They were for my friends."

Isco's current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of next season.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
