Real Madrid midfielder Isco has rubbished transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a packet of crisps.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent months after struggling to hold down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI this season.
This week, Isco caused a stir when a seemingly harmless photo of himself enjoying an outdoor meal with friends was taken by some to contain a cryptic message hinting towards a change of club.
#Isco #Main #LaLiga Isco fuels Barcelona transfer rumours with Instagram photo blunder https://t.co/NDN9NfvMrw pic.twitter.com/OnkDHNncmQ— Osho Sinha (@osho_0404) April 6, 2017
The offending item was a clearly visible Barcelona-branded packet of crisps, sparking furore on social media, but Isco ridiculed the speculation.
He wrote on Twitter: "I'm not joining Barcelona, you annoying people! With the photo, I wanted to say that we wanted to eat them with potatoes. By the way I have not tried them! They were for my friends."
Isco's current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of next season.