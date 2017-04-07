Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a Barca-branded packet of crisps.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent months after struggling to hold down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI this season.

This week, Isco caused a stir when a seemingly harmless photo of himself enjoying an outdoor meal with friends was taken by some to contain a cryptic message hinting towards a change of club.

The offending item was a clearly visible Barcelona-branded packet of crisps, sparking furore on social media, but Isco ridiculed the speculation.

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm not joining Barcelona, you annoying people! With the photo, I wanted to say that we wanted to eat them with potatoes. By the way I have not tried them! They were for my friends."

Isco's current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of next season.