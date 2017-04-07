Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Aston Villa monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haris Seferovic

Aston Villa scouts are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt and Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Inter Milan beat Premier League clubs to Roma defender Kostas Manolas

Inter Milan are reportedly on the verge of pipping a number of Premier League clubs to the signature of Roma and Greece defender Kostas Manolas. Read more.

Report: Kasper Schmeichel told to stay at Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel is reportedly told by Leicester City that he cannot leave the club this summer, with his contract believed to have no buyout clause. Read more.

Manchester United confirm new deal for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United confirm that midfielder Jesse Lingard has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford. Read more.

Chelsea receive boost in chase for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernandeschi?

Chelsea reportedly receive a boost in their chase of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi after it emerged that the Serie A club will not sell to Juventus. Read more.

Schalke 04 set asking price for Arsenal target Leon Goretzka?

Schalke 04 reportedly decide that a fee of £21m will be enough should Arsenal or another European club wish to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka. Read more.

Manchester United to demand £66m from Real Madrid for David de Gea?

Manchester United will reportedly demand £66m for goalkeeper David de Gea should Real Madrid come calling during the summer. Read more.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard pens huge new deal?

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard reportedly agrees a new contract worth £100,000 per week. Read more.

Report: James Rodriguez wants Manchester United move

A report claims that Manchester United are James Rodriguez's first-choice club if he leaves Real Madrid this summer. Read more.

Granada sign in-demand Brazilian forward Caio Emerson

Granada beat a host of clubs to the signature of Corinthians forward Caio Emerson, who has previously been linked with Barcelona. Read more.

Lukasz Piszczek signs new Borussia Dortmund deal

Experienced defender Lukasz Piszczek signs a new two-year contract with German outfit Borussia Dortmund. Read more.

Marseille 'target Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny'

Arsenal duo Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny are summer transfer targets for Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to a report. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'step up Alexis Sanchez pursuit'

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain 'step up their efforts' to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after learning of the concrete interest from Chelsea. Read more.

Report: Romelu Lukaku closing on Chelsea return

A report claims that Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is closing on a return to Chelsea at the end of the season. Read more.

Ajax consider reunion with Manchester United defender Daley Blind?

Ajax reportedly hold an interest in re-signing Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who left the club to move to Old Trafford in 2014. Read more.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to target Tottenham Hotspur trio?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly to keen to sign at least one of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose or Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Manchester United to consider move for Robert Lewandowski?

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should Zlatan Ibrahimovic not remain at Old Trafford. Read more.

Jose Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes a phone call to Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ahead of a potential summer move to Old Trafford. Read more.