Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Schalke 04 reportedly decide that a fee of £21m will be enough should Arsenal or another European club wish to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Arsenal have reportedly been notified that they will have to pay £21m if they want to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the Bundesliga after already making 84 appearances in Germany's top flight.

Up until now, Schalke have rebuffed interest in his signature but with his contract due to expire in 2018, it now appears that they are ready to sell the Germany international.

According to Bild, clubs will be able to open negotiations for the player should they make a formal bid of £21m, and the development is likely to alert the Gunners.

It has also been claimed that Juventus may be keen on taking Goretzka to Turin.

