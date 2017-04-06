Schalke 04 reportedly decide that a fee of £21m will be enough should Arsenal or another European club wish to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the Bundesliga after already making 84 appearances in Germany's top flight.

Up until now, Schalke have rebuffed interest in his signature but with his contract due to expire in 2018, it now appears that they are ready to sell the Germany international.

According to Bild, clubs will be able to open negotiations for the player should they make a formal bid of £21m, and the development is likely to alert the Gunners.

It has also been claimed that Juventus may be keen on taking Goretzka to Turin.