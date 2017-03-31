Jurgen Klopp has not yet made contact with Schalke 04 over a potential deal for midfielder Max Meyer, according to the German club's sporting executive Christian Heidel.

There had been suggestions in the media that the Germany international, who was also on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's radar at former club Borussia Dortmund, had been close to finalising a switch to Anfield.

Speculation only intensified when the player himself admitted this week that he has a "50-50 chance" of staying in the Bundesliga at the end of the campaign, but Heidel insists that contact between Klopp and Schalke has yet to have been made.

"I last had contact with Klopp after our Europa League match at Gladbach," he is quoted as saying by ESPN. "Is he close to joining Liverpool? I'd argue that I'd know about anything in that direction. A new contract? You talk about a new deal when both sides are happy."

Meyer, whose current deal at the Veltins-Arena runs out next year, is also supposedly on the transfer wishlist of another Premier League club in Tottenham Hotspur.