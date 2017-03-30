Liverpool reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to sign 21-year-old Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Max Meyer from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 this summer.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton thought to be among the clubs interested in the midfielder.

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also been impressed by the youngster having initially watched Schalke to scout Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka remains on Klopp's wanted list, but with a number of Europe's biggest clubs also in the running to sign him Liverpool will reportedly turn their attention to Meyer instead.

The four-time Germany international was valued at £45m by Schalke last summer but is now approaching the final year of his contract and could be available for as little as £17m.

The player himself is understood to be open to a move away having told reporters at the weekend that his future is "50-50".