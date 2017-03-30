New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'

Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
© Getty Images
Liverpool reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to sign 21-year-old Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 17:40 UK

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Max Meyer from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 this summer.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton thought to be among the clubs interested in the midfielder.

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also been impressed by the youngster having initially watched Schalke to scout Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka remains on Klopp's wanted list, but with a number of Europe's biggest clubs also in the running to sign him Liverpool will reportedly turn their attention to Meyer instead.

The four-time Germany international was valued at £45m by Schalke last summer but is now approaching the final year of his contract and could be available for as little as £17m.

The player himself is understood to be open to a move away having told reporters at the weekend that his future is "50-50".

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Sturridge returns to Liverpool training
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with Jurgen Klopp over Adam Lallana
 Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
Mignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derbyLiverpool 'renew Lovren contract talks'Sturridge returns to Liverpool trainingLiverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switchDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?
Marseille take interest in Liverpool stopper?Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Adam Lallana to miss next four weeks?Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamFirmino to start despite missing training
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Report: Jose Mourinho backed to bring Eric Dier to Old Trafford
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
Pochettino offers support to Erik LamelaPochettino "not worried" about home groundPochettino rules out Barcelona jobTottenham confirm Harry Kane boostKoeman hails "fantastic" work of Pochettino
Ben Davies had "no doubts" about extending stayLevy: 'Spurs could delay Wembley move'Erik Lamela to undergo hip surgerySpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Kane 'to step up recovery from ankle injury'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Everton News
Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Everton interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire?
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona to exercise Gerard Deulofeu buy-back clause?
Mignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derbySturridge returns to Liverpool trainingClement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'Funes Mori could miss rest of seasonKoeman hails "fantastic" work of Pochettino
Koeman reluctant to sell Romelu LukakuFunes Mori injury doubt for Merseyside derbyBolasie hints Lukaku's mind is made upEverton interested in MLS striker?Everton interested in Las Palmas defender?
> Everton Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawSchalke 04 complete Bentaleb dealMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Bentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke defender?Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injuryLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?
> Schalke 04 Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 