Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti says that both Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich will be staying at the German club next season.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the German club will be taking up the option of signing Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis.

There had been a suggestion that the French international may be allowed to return to Juventus upon the completion of his two-year loan after struggling for regular action this season, but Ancelotti has said that the 20-year-old will remain in the Bundesliga.

Ancelotti has also claimed that there is no possibility of Kimmich leaving the club, despite reported interest from Manchester United.

The Italian told reporters: "There is no possibility of Joshua Kimmich leaving this club.

On Coman, he added: "We're talking about a very important player for us, both for the present and future. He definitely will stay with us."

Kimmich has made 26 appearances in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, while Coman has featured on just 14 occasions in the same competitions.