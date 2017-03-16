Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
© Getty Images
Ajax, Lyon and Schalke 04 are among the teams to book quarter-finals spots in the Europa League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Lyon have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Roma in the second leg of their last-16 clash.

The French outfit went through 5-4 on aggregate thanks to Mouctar Diakhaby's early goal in the Italian capital, with a Kevin Strootman strike and an own goal by Lucas Tousart proving not enough for the hosts.

Ajax overturned a 2-1 defeat from the first leg in Denmark to qualify at the expense of Copenhagen, progressing 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a goal from Bertrand Traore and a Kasper Dolberg penalty right on half time.

Besiktas headed into the home leg of their tie against Olympiacos level-pegging at 1-1, but a resounding 4-1 victory for the Turks sent them through 5-2 overall.

The all-Belgian tie between Genk and Gent was almost a foregone conclusion ahead of kickoff, with the former leading 5-2 from their away leg. They finished the job with a 1-1 draw in front of their home fans, with Timothy Castagne on target and Louis Verstraete netting a consolation on the night.

Schalke 04 scraped into the quarters in their all-German showdown against Borussia Moenchengladbach, progressing on the away goals rule following a 2-2 draw.

Moenchengladbach opened up a two-goal lead through Andreas Christensen and Mahmoud Dahoud, but second-half strikes from Leon Goretzka and Nabil Bentaleb - the latter's coming from the penalty spot - saw the tie finish 3-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, goals from Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas helped Celta Vigo to a 2-0 win over FC Krasnodar in Russia, a result which saw them progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Belgian side Anderlecht saw off AOEL Nicosia of Cyprus 1-0 having beaten them by the same scoreline in the away leg, while Manchester United edged through 2-1 on aggregate against Rostov after beating the Russians 1-0 at Old Trafford courtesy of a Juan Mata strike.

Results in full: Besiktas 4-1 Olympiacos, Krasnodar 0-2 Celta Vigo, Genk 1-1 Gent, Ajax 2-0 Copenhagen, Borussia M'bach 2-2 Schalke, Man Utd 1-0 Rostov, Roma 2-1 Lyon, Anderlecht 1-0 APOEL

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Read Next:
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd draw
>
View our homepages for Kevin Strootman, Mouctar Diakhaby, Bertrand Traore, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Christensen, Leon Goretzka, Mahmoud Dahoud, Juan Mata, Iago Aspas, Nabil Bentaleb, Lucas Tousart, Timothy Castagne, Louis Verstraete, Hugo Mallo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Rostov (Man Utd win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United will probably lose to Middlesbrough'
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
Mourinho "disappointed" by Man City exitJuan Mata "happy" with Man Utd victoryResult: Man Utd edge into EL quarter-finalsMourinho would not have sold United trioPogba suffers suspected pulled hamstring
Team News: Ibrahimovic starts against RostovIbrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli moveNeville: 'Ibrahimovic deserves two-year deal'Report: Rashford given England senior nodFellaini: 'We will do everything for CL'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Memphis Depay of Netherlands in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier match bewteen the Netherlands and Turkey held at Amsterdam Arena on March 28, 2015
Lyon forward Memphis Depay hails 'best ever goal'
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Man City 'join hunt for Lacazette'Arsenal 'want Lacazette to replace Sanchez'De Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueAtletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upLyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga moveLyon: 'Lacazette allowed to leave'Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave Lyon
> Lyon Homepage
More Ajax News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Bertrand Traore unmoved by criticism from Ajax fans
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Ajax captain Klaassen on Everton radar?EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Ajax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'Eredivisie loses Champions League spot
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upNorwich complete loan deal for DijksWatford to swoop for Tim Krul?Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'
> Ajax Homepage
More Roma News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United in advanced talks with Kevin Strootman?
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Report: Atalanta want £34m for Franck KessieReport: Man United want Kevin StrootmanMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upAgent: 'Edin Dzeko very happy at Roma'Gomez: 'Kessie has been sold to Roma'Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?
> Roma Homepage
More Besiktas News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba BaBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signingTurkish giants make move for Bony?Ricardo Quaresma 'heading for China'
Bilic dedicates draw to Besiktas victimsExplosions near Besiktas stadium kill 38 peopleBesiktas condemn terror attacksBesiktas stadium hit by explosionBesiktas playing hardball over Tore loan fee
> Besiktas Homepage
More Olympiacos News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Portugal's Portuguese manager Paulo Bento speaks to journalists after a training session for Portugal national football team at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on September 5, 2013
Greek Super League leaders Olympiacos sack manager Paulo Bento
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upWatford loan Paredes to OlympiacosMilivojevic close to sealing Palace switch?Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?
Hull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loanHull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switchReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
> Olympiacos Homepage
More Copenhagen News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Leicester earn important point in CopenhagenTeam News: Musa fit for Leicester clash in DenmarkLive Commentary: Copenhagen 0-0 Leicester City - as it happenedResult: Leicester move to brink of knockout stages
Team News: Mahrez, Slimani return to Leicester XILive Commentary: Leicester City 1-0 Copenhagen - as it happenedCeltic, Rangers to quit SPFL?Sunderland, Swansea 'to scout' SantanderMan City draw Steaua Bucuresti in CL
> Copenhagen Homepage
More Gent News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
Eriksen: 'We were not good enough'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outResult: Gent knock 10-man Spurs out of Europa LeagueLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happenedTeam News: Eric Dier returns for Tottenham
Gent boss talks up Dembele importancePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Sissoko: 'We will come back stronger'EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upPochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'
> Gent Homepage
More Genk News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull City join race to sign Genk winger?Ndidi move to Leicester given green lightLeicester reach agreement for Wilfred Ndidi
Leicester closing in on Wilfred Ndidi capture?Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off SassuoloReport: Leicester close to Ndidi dealReport: Bayern Munich eye Pozuelo swoopBailey: 'No Man United move unless I play'
> Genk Homepage
More FC Krasnodar News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upCeltic sign Ivorian youngster EboueEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughRussian international reveals Stoke interestEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
Fulham sign Euro 2016 star Ragnar SigurdssonWest Ham learn of Europa League opponentRussian duo disciplined for Monaco partyReport: Spurs, Leicester want SigurdssonRussia's Alan Dzagoev out of Euro 2016
> FC Krasnodar Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona thump Celta Vigo to return to summit
Team News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happenedAspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Result: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semiSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?Barca to meet Atletico in Copa semisResult: Celta knock Real Madrid out of CopaTeam News: Ronaldo, Benzema lead Real Madrid attack
> Celta Vigo Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Nabil Bentaleb in action for Tottenham Hotspur on August 16, 2014
Schalke 04 complete Nabil Bentaleb deal
Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke defender?
Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injuryLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Man City target joins Schalke on loanBreel Embolo coy on Man United rumours
> Schalke 04 Homepage
More Anderlecht News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upYouri Tielemans hints at Everton moveAnderlecht winger 'on Liverpool radar'Man United 'step up Tielemans interest'
West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'QPR confirm Idrissa Sylla arrivalReport: QPR agree fee for Idrissa SyllaWatford bring in Italian striker OkakaWatford 'agree deal for Stefano Okaka'
> Anderlecht Homepage
More Rostov News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Rostov (Man Utd win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United edge into Europa League quarter-finals
Juan Mata "happy" with Man Utd victoryPogba suffers suspected pulled hamstringTeam News: Ibrahimovic starts against RostovFellaini: 'We will do everything for CL'Bailly: 'United fans can be 12th man'
Rostov banned from using stadium due to poor pitchPreview: Manchester United vs. RostovMourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 